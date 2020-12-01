Facebook will pay British newspapers for news

On Monday (30), Facebook announced its latest investment: a millionaire action to promote the “News” tab of its main platform, in the United Kingdom. In its blog post, the company revealed some details of its initiative, which should count on the partnership of the main newspapers and sources of information in the region – among them are The Guardian, The Economist and The Mirror, in addition to other websites about styles of life.

According to his post, Facebook hopes to generate more advertising opportunities and subscriptions for its users with the measure, bringing more content to the platform and helping the growth of its creators’ audience. This partnership should contribute directly to the News tab, which will work in the United Kingdom along the lines of its launch in the United States.

The platform will show the main local news, followed by reports with authority on the subject, according to the demand for information. The News tab will be filled with articles selected by a digital curator and the user’s main interests, thus creating a good variety of content.

Although the value of the investment has not been confirmed by Facebook, The Guardian says it could be a multimillion pound sterling. The action focuses on the major news media, but it can also benefit local advertising agencies, as long as they meet certain criteria established by the platform.

Subsequently, the action may be seen as a way of retracting Facebook with small communication channels. According to the Poynter website, the company, along with Google, was involved in controversies and was partly to blame for the bankruptcy of at least 25% of US news sites in the past 15 years. In the UK, the number of companies reaches almost 200 for the same reason, points out The Press Gazette.

The Facebook news tab is only available in the United States and should be launched soon in the United Kingdom, with no forecast for launch in other countries, including Brazil.



