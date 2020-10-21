Facebook will have feature to connect neighbors

Facebook confirmed that it is working on a tool to connect neighbors. The novelty is already being tested by the social network and some screenshots have recently appeared on Twitter.

The function promises to help people meet neighbors to learn “what happens where you live”. The screenshots show that the function appears first in a notification. Then, the user must accept to enter the test and use geolocation to find people in a nearby radius.

By agreeing to use the novelty, the user can set up a profile that will be displayed in a kind of group with neighbors. In addition to public Facebook information, it is also possible to add a description, images and interests.

Facebook’s new feature also includes the possibility to leave the group or change neighborhood without having to create a new profile. The social network points out that the division’s post information can be used to display localized ads and that they can be “more relevant” to the user.

Competition

According to Facebook, the goal of the new tool is to help people connect with people close to them. “More than ever, people are using Facebook to participate in local communities,” a spokesman for the social network told Bloomberg news agency.

The tests with the neighborhood function take place shortly after the social network Nexdoor reveals that it can carry out a public offering and enter the stock exchange. The startup has a dedicated platform for communication to neighbors, from announcements to exchange and sale of items.

Apparently, the new Facebook feature is yet another attempt by the company to set the stage and offer localized solutions to its users. In recent years, the company has given great focus to social network groups and recently also announced a tool focused on university students.



