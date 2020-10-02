Facebook will bring public group posts to the News Feed

Facebook announced the new features it has prepared for Groups. The company stated that groups that started more than 10 years ago are used by more than 1.8 billion people each month. Facebook announced that public group posts can now be viewed elsewhere on the platform.

Relevant discussions in groups can now be seen when a post is posted on Facebook. Users will be able to find even the posts of groups they are not members of in the News Feed. Related discussions will also be displayed in the revamped Groups tab. In addition; search engines will be able to index posts on public Facebook groups.

In the statement made on the subject by Facebook, it was stated that the perspectives of people will be diversified with the changes to be made and it will be possible to recognize the perspectives of people from different backgrounds.

It is not possible to say anything about how this new approach of Facebook will work. It seems likely that this will fuel anger in the discussions. On the other hand, it can be said that introducing people to different perspectives is a positive move.

Facebook Groups, especially closed groups, have recently been criticized for accelerating the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories. In a statement made by Facebook this week, it was stated that more than 6,500 groups and pages that were associated with “armed social movements” were closed. It is also said that Facebook has turned down some internal attempts to make groups more “diverse”.

Facebook will leave the decision to group administrators to participate in feature tests, which it will start in the coming months. Managers will be able to make their open groups closed if they do not want their posts to be visible.



