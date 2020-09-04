Facebook will block all political ads before the US elections

It may have been 4 years, but the disastrous role of Facebook with Fake News is still remembered during the 2016 Elections for the presidency of the United States.

Disinformation and fake news spread across the Web, and Facebook was overwhelmed. Now, when it’s literally at its worst in popularity – Cambridge Analytica, the security breach it took 7 years to fix, the dreaded merger of WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram – that’s when you need to get it right. Especially for what is coming.

Concern about elections

In the midst of the current panorama that the US lives, it has become the country with the highest rates of infected by Covid 19 in addition to the political instability it lives and the racial disturbances it suffers -and that almost every week unfortunately there seems to be a new case of police violence Against the African American community – America is a time bomb. And that knows Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook.

According to the CEO of the most influential social network in the world has written in an official post, “I am concerned about the challenges that people could face when voting. I am also concerned that with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or even weeks to finalize, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country. ” For this reason, Facebook wants to “help people register and vote, clear up the confusion about how this election will work, and take steps to reduce the chances of violence and riots.”

Facebook is already running the largest voting information campaign in American history, with the goal of helping 4 million people register and then vote. In just three days, “we have already driven almost 24 million clicks to voter registration websites.” And Zuckerberg and his wife have “personally donated $ 300 million to nonpartisan organizations that support states and local counties to strengthen our voting infrastructure.”

Additional measures to protect integrity

In order to avoid 2016, Facebook today announced additional measures it is taking to encourage voting, connect people with authoritative information and fight misinformation. “These changes reflect what we have learned from our electoral work over the last four years and the conversations we have had with voting rights experts and our civil rights auditors”:

Authorized information from the Voting Information Center at the top of Facebook and Instagram almost every day until the election

This will include video tutorials on voting by mail, and information on registration and voting deadlines in your state.

Block new political ads and run ads during the last week of the campaign

“In the final days of an election there may not be enough time to file new claims. So in the week before the elections, we will not accept new political or topic announcements. ” Advertisers will be able to continue serving ads they started running before the last week and adjust the targeting of those ads, but those ads will already run transparently to the Facebook Ads library so anyone, including fact-checkers and journalists, can scrutinize them.



