Facebook warned! Millions of users are at risk

Facebook has warned its users with a statement: dozens of malicious mobile apps threaten personal information.
Meta warned Facebook users. According to the company’s statement, dozens of malicious mobile applications penetrate users’ phones through the Google Play Store and App Store. The researchers claim that Facebook user credentials can be stolen through these applications.
Facebook users’ Personal Information is at risk
According to the study, these apps can easily access users’ personal information. It is claimed that more than 1 million people are at risk because of these apps. In total, the company shared the names of more than 400 applications. Although there are 50 such apps in the App Store, it is stated that all of them have been removed from the store.
Meta showed that among the applications listed in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it hides behind photo editors, games, VPN services, business applications and other utilities.
While photo editing apps make up the majority of the published list, the number of games, flashlight apps and VPN apps is also significant. Most of these apps are on Android.
Meta states that users downloading apps should remove them from their phones as soon as possible and change their Facebook passwords. The company also recommends enabling two-factor authentication and enabling login alerts to receive notifications when accessing your account. According to the company’s estimates, more than a million users may become victims of fake applications.
Affected users could receive an email from Facebook warning of potential dangers. However, it is useful to remind you once again that everyone who downloaded one of the applications mentioned in the list should immediately change their password.
Applications are shown as dangerous
There are many more apps in the list, you can click here to view the rest of the list. So, what do you think about this? You can share your opinion with us in the comments section.