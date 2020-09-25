Facebook wants to make Messenger a default app on iOS

Facebook is looking for an option to make Messenger the default messaging app on iOS

Emboldened by changes in iOS 14 that allow users to set a default email and browser app of their choice, Facebook believes it now has a more persuasive case to advocate a similar change for messaging apps.

Last year, Apple also allowed Siri to send messages through other applications.

Facebook Vice President Stan Chudnovsky said they believe that people should be able to choose different messaging apps and the default one on their phone.

Chudnovksy revealed that Facebook has repeatedly asked Apple to consider adding an option for users to select a messaging app of their choice.

For any other developer in the [messaging] space, it’s not really a level playing field on Apple’s platform, Chudnovsky said. If Apple reflected Android’s approach, he said, it would allow it to compete more fairly where iOS is dominant.

When asked why Apple is unwilling to give up the ability to configure a different default messaging app, Chudnovsky said their “main assumption is that messaging drives hardware sales.

If Apple were to consider such a change, it would require additional changes to allow SMS text messages to be received through third-party applications, which is currently not possible on iOS, and more invasive alterations to setting third-party applications with SMS verification codes. .

The move would require more substantial and invasive changes to the way iOS works than the ability to change the default browser, for example.

Facebook seeks to function chats

Facebook intends to merge Instagram and Messenger chats, and the platform is increasingly critical to Facebook’s business.

Facebook appears to be joining other companies like Epic Games in a willingness to risk provoking Apple over the possibility of a potential reward. Yesterday, a number of companies, including Epic Games, Spotify, and Tile, formed a new organization called the “Coalition for App Fairness,” in an effort to highlight developers’ issues with Apple.

A spokeswoman for the organization said: Users deserve freedom of choice and choice to decide the music, mail, chat or any other necessary application that best suits them.

Facebook has recently harshly criticized Apple for restrictions on gaming apps, ad targeting, and in-app purchases. Last month, Facebook warned advertisers that Apple’s upcoming anti-tracking tools could cause a more than 50 percent drop in revenue for Audience Network publishers due to the removal of ad personalization within the Applications.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also referred to Apple’s App Store as monopolistic and harmful to customers. Apple “blocks innovation, blocks competition” and uses the ‌App Store‌ to “collect monopoly rents,” he said.

This new development represents another front on which Apple faces pressure with regard to antitrust and antitrust issues.



