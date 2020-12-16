Facebook to Send Notification for Misleading Covid-19

Facebook, one of the most popular social media platforms, has taken a new step to eliminate information pollution from Covid-19. After that, a notification will be sent to users who interact with posts containing false or harmful information about Covid-19.

With the spread of Covid-19 all over the world, the number of false information shared on social media platforms has increased immensely. Facebook recently announced that it has removed millions of posts containing information pollution. The company has been encouraging users to obtain accurate information by directing users to the World Health Organization page since April.

Although false and harmful posts about the new type of Sars-Cov-2 virus were deleted after a while, they could cause a misdirection among the public. Apparently Facebook started to think that simply directing users to the World Health Organization’s page is not enough. The platform will now send individual notifications to users who interact with posts containing false or malicious information about Covid-19.

Facebook wants to eradicate information pollution related to COVID-19

This step Facebook took to eliminate information pollution covers all issues related to Covid-19. Facebook will send a notification to users who like, share and comment on false and unproven posts saying “We removed the post you interacted with because it contains false information about Covid-19”.

After clicking on the incoming notification, Facebook will share a post with the user explaining why they removed the post. With this notification, there will be an option to leave the group where the post was shared. With this move, Facebook aims to minimize the information pollution on the platform and consume scientifically proven information.



