Facebook to remove mistakes about COVID-19 vaccines

Updating its rules on false COVID-19 information, Facebook will also begin to remove incorrect information about COVID-19 vaccines. This decision was made as COVID-19 vaccines are starting to be approved and will be implemented soon. However, some experts think that Facebook is delaying in making this decision and misinformation about vaccines has spread enough.

Facebook previously removed false coronavirus information that could cause immediate physical harm to humans. The social network now includes false coronavirus vaccine information “debunked by public health experts” in this policy. This information includes conspiracy theories that vaccines will inject microchips and misinformation about the safety, efficacy, content and side effects of vaccines.

In a statement made by Facebook, it was stated that this application will not start at once and the list will change as what is known about COVID-19 vaccines is updated. However, despite the new decision, the fact that false information and claims about the vaccine have already spread does not change.

Anti-vaccines often organize in small and closed groups on Facebook. This makes it difficult to follow up and close groups. Small groups can spread anti-vaccine messages and conspiracy theories widely.

Facebook is not the first platform to take action to block misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. YouTube had started removing these videos as of October.



