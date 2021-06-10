Facebook To Launch Smartwatch With Removable Camera in 2022

Facebook plans to launch a smartwatch that can be showcased during the second half of 2022.

According to The Verge website, the company’s smart watch will feature a set of two cameras, one of which may be uncoupled from the wrist for video or photo recording, with a maximum resolution of 1080p (Full HD).

In addition, the device will have a front sensor for making video calls. For now, there are no illustrations or concepts with the supposed look of the model.

In addition to the device, Facebook is in negotiations for partners to launch compatible accessories, such as products that allow the cameras to be attached and act as a kind of GoPro. Traditional smartwatch sensors, such as a heart rate monitor, are not confirmed, although the watch also positions itself as a fitness device.

Future plans

Also according to the website, the smart watch will have three colors (white, black and gold) and a relatively limited sales target in this first generation — less than 1 million units in all, and the price should not be far from US$ 400 (about R$ 2 thousand in direct currency conversion). The announcement can take place from July next year.

For further experiments, the company can integrate augmented reality features and remote control from a computer using the device.