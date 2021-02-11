Facebook to create a product to compete with Clubhouse

The Clubhouse, a social chat network that boomed on the internet, will soon have new competitors. According to The New York Times, Facebook took on the challenge of creating a competitor. Apparently, the product would be a new social network, but the source did not make it clear. As far as we know, it may also be a new tool, like Stories and Reels – created to compete with Snapchat and TikTok, respectively.

It is worth considering, however, that the Clubhouse brings a corporate footprint with LinkedIn “notes” – although there are already some chat rooms for commenting on games and movies, for example. That said, it would be at least challenging to create a new tool for Instagram that has the tenor of the new social network.

Facebook will compete with Clubhouse

It is worth noting that the news was published just 5 days after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined the Clubhouse and participated in a chat room about the future of augmented and virtual reality. Like other executives at the company, he noted great potential in the idea and indicated that employees create something similar.

On the subject, Facebook spokeswoman Emilie Haskell commented: “We have been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years and we are always exploring new ways to improve this experience”.

Although the CEO’s presence on the social network came as a surprise, the news of a new competitor does not shock anyone. After all, as already mentioned, this is not the first time that the company has adopted this strategy. In fact, Facebook is quite famous when it comes to “copying” news.

Twitter joins the game

Although Facebook has already accumulated numerous criticisms for this conduct, the company is not alone this time. According to the source, Twitter is also creating a social network to face the Clubhouse. To this end, the company bought the podcast company Breakers, which accumulates vast expertise on the use of audio on the internet. The novelty was named Spaces and is still in beta.