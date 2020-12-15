Facebook, TikTok Rival Music and Video App Collab

Facebook announced Collab, a new music and video app that is likely to rival TikTok. Although the application can only be used by iOS users in the USA for now, it is likely to open to a wider audience in the future.

Facebook officially announced TikTok-like music and video app Collab. Collab is currently only available to iOS users in the US as a work of Facebook’s research and development team, which they call NPE. The application has passed the beta version it has been in since May and took its place on iOS platforms and the application is expected to come to other countries in the near future.

Collab combines various videos, allowing users to make a new arrangement with their own compositions. In the application, you can also discover videos made by other users just like TikTok and you can create new content together.

Facebook can rival TikTok with Collab

This application, which only allows 15 seconds of videos, allows users to combine videos by interacting with other people. For example; In Collab, you have the opportunity to add a song you sing to a video where another user creates a rhythm just by hitting the ground.

You can follow other users whose content you like in the application. Collab offers the option to share the recorded videos on different platforms such as Instagram or TikTok. Facebook’s new application seems to be a fierce competitor to TikTok, which has millions of users. However, since the content created in Collab can also be shared on TikTok, Collab users will be able to be both opposite and within TikTok.



