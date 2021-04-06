Facebook: They won’t refresh the Oculus Rift S

Facebook plans to stop selling the Oculus Rift S model during 2021. The units left on the market are the last to be sold.

The Oculus Rift S units on the market are the latest available for sale. This has been confirmed by Facebook, which focuses its efforts on promoting the latest model of its virtual reality: Oculus Quest 2. The company will not replace the depleted stock of the device manufactured with Lenovo.

“Rift S is still available for sale in some channels around the world, but as we announced last year, we have planned to stop the sale of Rift S in 2021,” explains a representative of the company to the UploadVR portal. “Generally speaking, while these channels deplete their stock, they will not be replenished in the future.”

During the 2020 Christmas campaign, the company reduced the retail price of the desktop model by 100 euros, which left the device at only 349 euros. Facebook’s plans are to make only Oculus Quest 2 units on the market by 2021.

Oculus Quest 2, a resounding success

In the last quarter of 2020, Oculus Quest 2 managed to exceed one million units sold. The data broke the record in the same time frame, and it is that it sold more than the total sum of the rest of virtual reality devices. The data excludes terminals dependent on smart phones, such as Samsung Gear VR.

The advantages of the second Quest model are clear compared to Rift S. For the same price range you receive an autonomous device, that is, not dependent on a computer. You can enjoy virtual reality wherever and however you want. At the same time it allows full connection with your PC. The official way is by hooking a USB-C cable to the helmet and to your PC, with which you can use your virtual desktop and access the library on other platforms, such as Steam. On the other hand, there are wireless solutions to access the same content without the need for cables.