Facebook tests app to reintegrate ex-convicts into society

Facebook is testing an app to promote the reintegration of former inmates into society. The software is called “Re-Entry”, something like “Reentry” in free translation, and is part of an effort by the technology giant to create specific services for marginalized communities.

The initiative, which was revealed on Wednesday (24) by Bloomberg, appeared to Instagram users this week. Some people received a notification asking if they would like to help “prepare for life after imprisonment”. Whoever received early access to the tool and accepted the invitation was able to give feedback on the app.

Despite exposure to the public, Facebook’s idea was not that open tests were conducted at this time. “This was just an internal test and we removed the warning as soon as we knew it was being executed externally,” said a company spokeswoman.

The representative also explained that the company takes actions like this to “explore different ways to help close the gaps faced by those in marginalized communities”.

Even though the software is being tested, it does not mean that it will actually be released. Facebook tends to try new tools all the time, like selfies to confirm login, anonymous comments and new colors for profiles on Android.

It is quite likely, however, that Re-Entry or a derivative will go ahead. In June last year, the brand’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, revealed that he would like the company to start “building products to promote racial justice”.