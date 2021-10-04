Facebook Shares Tumble More Than 5 Percent Amid Access Issues

Social media platforms Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook ‘to the effect of the worldwide access problem, Facebook’s shares fell by more than 5 percent.

Facebook, the worldwide access problem to Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram also negatively affected the shares of Facebook, which hosts all three social media platforms, traded on the New York stock exchange.

While the problem of accessing the applications in question continued, Facebook’s shares lost more than 5 percent.

According to “Down Detector“, which reported the problem of crashes on websites, it was reported that there were problems in accessing Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram around the world.

Facebook’s Director of Communications, Andy Stone, said on Twitter, “We are aware that there is a problem accessing our apps and products. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible, and we apologize for the inconvenience.” used the phrase.

The statements of former employee Frances Haugen, who emerged as a Facebook informant, were also effective in the decline in the company’s shares. Haugen said that the social media giant chooses its own interests when there is a conflict between the public interest and corporate profits.