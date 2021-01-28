Facebook reveals great results in 2020

Facebook published on Wednesday (27), on its investor relations page, the gains of the fourth quarter of 2020, which revealed that the company reached the end of the year of the coronavirus pandemic, much stronger than at the beginning. Despite the significant result, the company warned that 2021 will be a year of uncertainty, mainly due to the privacy changes of Apple’s iOS14.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company reported, in the last quarter of last year, revenues in excess of US $ 28 billion (R $ 152 billion) and a profit of US $ 11.2 billion (R $ 61 billion), which represents an increase in compared to the previous year, 31% and 53%, respectively.

As for usage, Facebook remained high, with more than 1.84 billion people using the social network at least once a day, during the month of December 2020, a result 11% above that seen in the previous year.

When including your family in the metrics, read Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, the numbers are even more impressive. More than 2.6 billion people access any of Facebook’s apps every day (15% increase compared to 2019), and more than 3.3 billion people do this at least once a month (14% increase) .

The uncertainties of 2021

A staunch critic of the changes introduced by Apple on its iOS14, the social network says that the company’s ad targeting will be affected by the privacy changes being introduced by the Cupertino company.

The big point of contention between the two big techs is an amendment that requires the explicit consent of device users with the Apple operating system, before any application triggers the ad tracking feature.

On the subject, Apple CEO Tim Cook had already spoken in December stating that, with iOS14, Facebook could continue to track users. “You just have to ask for your permission first,” he concluded.