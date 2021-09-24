Facebook Reveals Content That Will Be Penalized In The Feed

Facebook updated this Wednesday (22) the list of “Types of content we downgrade”. This is the selection of posts that, because they are “problematic” or “low quality”, will not be prioritized by the display algorithm in the users’ news feed.

With limited reach, they will be way behind on the timeline, which should serve as an incentive for link owners to invest in better content. According to the company, the changes are in effect and the pages should already feel changes.

What was downgraded?

According to Facebook, content types are divided into three topics, which can change frequently. They involve community participation, ways to expand quality content and direct application of the network’s guidelines. Check out the guidelines and each of the rules below:

Responding to people’s direct feedback

Ad Farms or suspected spam pages;

Clickbait, engagement or links to suspected hiding domains;

Coordinated, poor quality comments likely to be reported or hidden;

Low quality browsing experiences;

Low quality events or videos;

Sensational content linked to health.

Promoting a safer community

Content bordering the Community Standards that violates the Community Standards or posted by repeat policy violators;

Links to pages with sexual and/or shocking content, as well as inappropriate reports about suicides;

Posts from people who likely have multiple accounts or who point to suspected viral effect

Encouraging content creators to invest in high-quality, valuable content

Domains with limited original content or disinformation with fact verification;

Non-original journalistic articles or articles that lack transparent authorship;

Inauthentic sharing, or links to domains and Pages with “Click-Gap”;

Content from “highly discredited” news publishers who artificially inflate the distribution or who share excessively in groups.

At the moment, the social network is in crisis and has to deal with a series of accusations — from lack of moderation on celebrities to ignoring studies on the harmful effects of platforms on teenagers.