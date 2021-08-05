Facebook Requires Vaccinated Employees To Wear Masks in the US

Facebook announced on Monday (2) that all employees will have to wear masks for the reopening of offices, including those who have already been vaccinated. The new requirement goes into effect today (3) and complements the mandatory vaccination for the brand’s workers in the US, announced last Wednesday (28).

“Due to the growth in the number of Covid cases, as well as data on variants, and increasing local requirements, we are reinstalling our mask requirement for all Facebook offices in the US, regardless of employee vaccination,” said a representative. of brand.

CDC Recommendation

The change was prompted by the updated protocols of the CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 3 acronym in English. The agency recommends the use of masks to contain the spread of the Delta variant, which has seen an increase in cases in the country.

“Some people vaccinated and infected with the delta variant can be contagious and spread the virus to others,” CDC Director Rochelle Walesky told a news conference on the 27th. even with Delta,” he added.

Alphabet, the company that owns Google, has a similar imposition to Facebook, and the CDC has also influenced Apple, which began requiring the use of masks for vaccinated employees and consumers in its stores and offices last week.

According to the Reuters news agency, Zuckerberg’s company plans to reopen all offices in the United States by October.