Facebook released Collab music app

Facebook announced its experimental music app called Collab last May. The application, which has been released with the beta tag until now, was finally opened to all users.

Collab allows its users to create a short music video by combining three different videos. For example, three musicians can play different parts of a song and combine it into a single video. However, every video prepared must be shared in the Collab stream that all users can see.

Users will be able to combine some of their own recorded videos with two different videos they see in the Collab stream. Non-musicians will also be able to put together the videos they see here. In short, you don’t have to be a musician to use the app.

Collab’s tools come into play for the synchronization of the combined videos. It is clearly stated on the App Store page of the application that the synchronization will be done by Collab.

Collab is not currently directly integrated with Facebook. However, users can quickly share the videos they create in this application on Instagram stories or other social networks. It is worth noting that Collab can only be downloaded from the USA for now.



