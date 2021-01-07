Facebook redesigning Pages section

US social media giant Facebook is redesigning the Pages section. The new Facebook Pages, where there will be no like button, will have a much simpler interface compared to the previous one. Innovations that are expected to improve the user experience significantly are expected to come to light in the coming months.

Facebook Pages will host many innovations

Facebook, which has recently made significant changes in the platforms within the company, this time handled the Pages section. The social media giant said in a statement today that it will bring a new look and feel to the Facebook Pages experience for businesses, brands and famous people.

Stating that there will be a special news feed on their new Facebook Pages, the US company stated that there will be a number of important changes that include a new Q&A format and other tools to attract followers.

Facebook Pages bid farewell to the Like button

Perhaps the most striking change in the new design is the absence of the Like button. Stating that instead of focusing on the total number of followers the Pages have, Facebook stated that this way, it is possible to learn more clearly how many people the Pages have reached.

Because Facebook users, even if they liked a Page once, may stop following the relevant Page to remove it from News Sources when they lose interest over time, but their likes remain stable. This does not give accurate results in determining how many people the Pages actually reach.

On the other hand, New Pages have their own special news feeds, which is among the most notable changes. The Company also introduces a new Q&A format that allows Pages to better interact with their followers.

This follows the trend in which content creators, brands or influencers receive and answer questions from their fans on Instagram Stories. This feature can definitely be useful as it allows fans to get to know a creator they like better, or to allow brands to communicate with consumers more warmly.

The US social media giant stated that the new Facebook Pages, which it started testing last summer, will begin to be published in the coming months.