Facebook Rebuts Biden’s Criticism For Misinformation About Covid-19

Facebook has reacted to US President Joe Biden’s criticism that it was not doing enough to stop the spread of false news about vaccines on its social networks. The platform suggested that it had made more efforts than the US government to promote immunizations.

The company mentioned that two billion people learned about the effectiveness of vaccines through Facebook. The platform also claims that 3.3 million Americans used its tool to locate vaccination posts.

“The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the United States have been or want to be vaccinated against covid-19,” said Guy Rosen, the company’s vice president of integrity. “President Biden’s goal was for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason that goal was missed,” he argues.

Facebook Reviews

Criticism of Facebook underscores that conservative media outlets and far-right leaders associated with the anti-vaccination movement dominate the daily list of the social network’s top ten posts, according to platform data collected by a columnist for the New York Times.

Recently, a report by the Center to Combat Digital Hate (CCDH) found that a group of 12 people on Facebook is responsible for 73% of the false information disseminated about immunizers, which has helped the US government to heighten criticism of the way it acts. The social network.

Biden even claimed that platforms like Facebook “are killing people by allowing covid-19 vaccine misinformation on their services.” The criticisms were also made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who called for greater control over fake news posted on social media.