Facebook prepares for Coronavirus vaccines

Although the numbers continue to be devastating every day – they are not numbers, they are people – the arrival of the first effective vaccines against COVID-19 makes us see that light at the end of the tunnel, that ‘beginning of the end’. It still remains, but vaccines give us hope that the pandemic will end, or at least subside. And given the news of the imminent vaccination campaigns, social networks such as Facebook have decided to protect themselves, because of the ‘fake news’ and misinformation.

Facebook Disinformation and Harmful Content Policy

Since the current crisis began, Facebook has followed behavioral guidelines and policies, keeping people connected through its different apps, or making sure that everyone accesses truthful and not manipulated information, or harmful content. Mark Zuckerberg’s network has sought to:

Connect people with credible information on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp

Fight COVID-19 misinformation through your apps

Ban exploitative tactics in ads and ban ads for medical masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and COVID-19 test kits

Make it easier for people to ask for or offer help in their communities

Help local governments and emergency health organizations reach people on Facebook and Messenger and collaborate using Workplace for free

Keep your applications stable and reliable

Facebook content on Coronavirus vaccines

According to the company, given the recent news that COVID-19 vaccines will soon spread around the world, “in the coming weeks we will begin to remove false claims about these vaccines that have been discredited by public health experts on Facebook and Instagram. “, Complying with its policy to” remove misinformation about the virus that could lead to imminent physical harm. ”

What type of content would be removed?

– False claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips, or anything else that is not on the official list of vaccine ingredients

– Conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines that are now known to be false: as if specific populations were being used without their consent to test the safety of the vaccine.

We will also “continue to help people stay informed about these vaccines” by promoting authoritative sources of information through its COVID-19 Information Center. Although Facebook clarifies that they will not act immediately, since the facts about vaccines “will continue to evolve.”



