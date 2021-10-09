Facebook Postpones Releases Due To Reputation Issues

Facebook: According to The Wall Street Journal, Facebook is postponing product and feature launches to conduct “reputation reviews” while dealing with ex-employee allegations, data leaks and lawsuits in the US Congress.

The company, which is facing a period of intense attention from the public and authorities, has announced that it will halt the development of Instagram Youth — a platform designed for children under 13 years old. In September, a report in The Wall Street Journal released internal Facebook polls proving that Instagram was bad for the mental health of teenage girls.

This Tuesday (5), Frances Haugen, the former Product Manager at Facebook, testified to the United States Senate, denouncing that the company’s products “harm children, feed social division and weaken democracy” . Haugen also said that Facebook sometimes chose profit at the cost of its users’ well-being.

Facebook is accused of harming children and undermining democracy;

Facebook response

In response to the former manager’s testimony, Mark Zuckerberg said the argument that they were profiting from disinformation and hate speech would be “illogical.” Mark added that the company’s leaders will do “deep analysis” in several areas under development today, to demonstrate that Facebook is willing to make “important contributions in security, integrity, research and product”.

The CEO of Facebook also said that The Wall Street Journal report mischaracterized the research on the effects of Instagram on users’ mental health, as it was carried out to make the social network a better place.

Reputation crisis

Recently, Facebook also banned a group of academics who conducted research on the transparency of the platform’s ads and the dissemination of fake news. The group said the poll was being silenced and Facebook’s justification was “inaccurate.” These behaviors only strengthen the signs that the company is having difficulties in dealing with the image crisis.