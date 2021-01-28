Facebook plans to sue Apple for anti-competitive practices

Facebook is considering suing Apple in the United States for “antitrust practices”, that is, anti-competitive market activities that hinder or hinder competitive actions.

The source is The Information, which cites the arrival of a “boiling point” in the fight between the two giants. The vehicle reportedly heard from anonymous sources that the final decision has not yet been made, but the company headed by Mark Zuckerberg has been preparing a lawsuit for months with the help of a third-party consultancy.

The main reason for the lawsuit and the whole fight between the two companies is the series of rules defined by Apple for applications that are part of the iOS App Store. The criticisms range from the company imposing rules that it does not follow to alleged monopolies – especially in the case of iMessage, which is pre-installed on iPhones and is one of the great rivals of Facebook Messenger, especially in the United States.

It’s getting hot

For months, Apple and Facebook exchanged accusations about data collection and fee charges, but The Information cites that there was no consensus at Zuckerberg’s company about whether to go ahead with a lawsuit or not. However, the CEO’s recent statements that Apple “is increasingly becoming a major rival” set fire to the dispute again.

At Cnet, a Facebook spokesman did not confirm or deny the existence of taking the case to court, but reinforced the position. “As we have said repeatedly, we believe that Apple is behaving in an anticompetitive manner by using the control of the App Store to benefit its own line at the cost of app developers and small businesses,” says the note.

Apple has not yet officially commented on the case, but has said on other occasions that it is not dominant in any market. It is worth remembering that Epic Games also recently sued Apple on charges of unfair competition over fees charged for games like Fortnite.