Facebook now operates 100% with renewable energy worldwide

Facebook announced that its global operations now use only renewable energy. Although it became more “retracted” in 2020, the company reached its goal this year and has already directed efforts towards the next step, which is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to zero by 2030 (including suppliers, business activities such as travel and displacement of employees).

The intention to adopt 100% renewable energy, it is worth remembering, was announced for the first time in 2018, as an attempt to offset the environmental impact of the company’s business. But, in fact, the movement started two years earlier, when the Paris Agreement was approved, in which 143 countries agreed to create actions to keep the planet’s temperature rise below 2 ºC.

Environmental contract

Not only Facebook, but also other big companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, are committed to reducing their environmental impacts. They all set targets and spent billions on adopting renewable energy to eliminate – or at least reduce – carbon dioxide emissions.

It seems important to stress that, currently, such measures are not only considered “good deeds”, but have become a demand from investors. Therefore, the trend is that investments in renewable energies and greener business alternatives are increasingly visible in the corporate world.

Facebook injected no less than $ 8 billion into “green” projects, including 63 new wind and solar plants. The social network has more than 6 GW of these energies, supplied by partner companies in the sector.

Interestingly, the goal was reached in the same month as Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22. To mark the event, Facebook will publish registrations from environmental organizations for volunteers who want to participate and collaborate with ecological actions.