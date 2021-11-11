Facebook Meta Will No Longer Show You Ads Based On Your

Facebook: Personalized ads to make them more effective, or abuse of this advertising targeting? Of course, currently the ‘gold’ of this digital age is personal data, and ours go from here to there, from company to company and from hand to hand. For this reason, and to mitigate this, Meta (formerly Facebook) has indicated that they are going to eliminate the Detailed Segmentation options related to topics that “people may find sensitive”.

Detailed Segmentation

And what kind of options are we talking about? They are “options that refer to causes, organizations or public figures” related to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation. Some examples include:

Health causes, eg “Lung Cancer Awareness”, “World Diabetes Day”, “Chemotherapy”

Sexual orientation, for example “same-sex marriage” and “LGBTQIA + culture”

Religious groups and practices, for example “Catholic Church” and “Jewish Holidays”

Political alignments, social issues, causes, organizations and political figures

Meta wants to point out that the interest targeting options that it is eliminating are not based on the physical characteristics or personal attributes of people, but “on aspects such as their interactions with the content of our platforms. We’ve heard from experts that targeting options like these could be used in ways that could bring negative experiences to people in underrepresented groups. We routinely review, update and remove targeting options to simplify our ad system, deliver more value to advertisers and individuals, and reduce the potential for abuse. “