Facebook Messenger Receives End-to-End Encryption

This Friday (13) Facebook announced new features for Messenger. From now on, voice and video calls through the app will feature end-to-end encryption technology, as well as updated controls for the use of temporary messages.

Used since 2016 in text messages, the technology helps with security, giving users more control. The conversation is encrypted and only those involved in the messages have access to the content, preventing the data from leaking to third parties, including Facebook itself.

According to Ruth Kricheli, Messenger’s Director of Product Management, the platform has seen an increase in voice and video calls last year, reaching 150 million video calls in one day. From these numbers, the need to make the experience safer for users of the application was realized.

Another feature announced was the update of controls for messages that disappear in chat. The settings will provide more timeout options for messages to expire, which now ranges from 5 seconds to 24 hours.

Facebook also announced that, in the coming weeks, some users will be able to experiment with features under test, such as end-to-end encryption in chat groups on Messenger and Instagram Direct Messages.