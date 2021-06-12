Facebook Messenger Offers The Opportunity To Pay With QR Code

Facebook Pay was launched in 2019 as a new payment system for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Facebook claims it’s a convenient and secure payment method that provides a consistent payment experience across its apps. Development work continues for this payment system, which was launched to facilitate current transaction habits on Facebook, while providing payment information in a secure and protected format. Finally, Facebook is making it easy to send money from Messenger.

Facebook Pay in Messenger now supports QR codes and personalized links for person-to-person payments. The new update allows users to access QR codes and the link in Messenger’s settings to request payments. Moreover, you do not need to be friends with the other person on Facebook for the payment method to work. For this reason, Facebook claims that it is easy to request payments from strangers with its new QR codes, so it can be used for payment in cafes and similar venues.

QR codes in Messenger for Facebook Pay may be suitable for those who trade on the Facebook Marketplace, where transactions usually start on Messenger, Engadget notes. Buyers and sellers can now complete payment in Messenger instead of returning to Venmo or another third-party app. Therefore, providing more incentives to use Facebook Pay instead. As of now, the feature is only available in the US. But Facebook says new countries will be added soon.

Facebook Pay allows users to add their payment method once and then use the same method on some of the world’s most popular and widely used services. Messenger, on the other hand, is adding a few new features, including a new “quick reply” bar for replying to photos and videos. You can also get new chat themes to customize inboxes.