Facebook Messenger Gets Messages That Disappear And Payment Division

Facebook Messenger for mobile devices gained three new features that expand the possibilities of interaction from the platform.

The first addition is payment sharing, a feature that uses Facebook’s digital wallet. With it, it is possible to split payments from an account with friends, for example, even customizing how much each person should transfer.

Even those who have never made a transfer from Messenger can quickly configure their account from a personalized link for those who are in the same conversation on the platform.

More additions

Audio messages were also more complete on the service. New controls let you pause, erase, record in sequence or listen to a voice message before sending. In addition, the maximum duration has also been changed, from one minute to half an hour.

Finally, Messenger now has a conversation option called Vanish Mode. This is the message with self-destruct mechanism, with the content disappearing after being viewed by the recipient once (ie when you close and reopen the chat window).