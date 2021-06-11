Facebook Messenger Earns Payment Via QR Code And Other News

Facebook announced, this Thursday (10), a series of news for Messenger. According to the official statement, the application gained new chat themes, a bar for quick response and payment via QR Code, as well as dedicated links.

In line with WhatsApp, the messaging app will allow users to carry out financial transactions through Facebook Pay in a practical way and, above all, without using another mobile application for the task. For now, the novelty is only available in the United States. To access the feature, simply enter Messenger Settings and tap “Facebook Pay”.

New themes: Olivia Rodrigo and more

Messenger also gained three new personalization themes, also available on Instagram chat. Surfing the wave of fame of the newest musical success, Olivia Rodrigo, the app received a theme in reference to the Sour album.

Another success, now from the small screens, is also present in the combo: the Fast and Furious movie series, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Finally, a theme dedicated to World Oceans Day was also announced. To explore the options, simply access the chat “Settings” and click on “Theme”.