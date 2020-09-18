Facebook Messenger comes to Oculus Quest

Messenger, the main Facebook messaging service is coming to Quest.

Facebook will bring Messenger to Oculus Quest, the company announced on Facebook Connect this week. The messaging service will be integrated with the Quest platform.

Which will allow your users to communicate seamlessly in virtual reality, whether to walk with friends casually or to use it as a springboard to jump into games, you will also be able to start a party directly from the chat interface.

Messenger function with Oculus

In announcing the feature, Facebook’s Meaghan Fitzgerald said that with Messenger and Oculus, it’s easier to coordinate with friends and play together in virtual reality.

When in VR, you can invite friends to join you on Oculus through Messenger and they can quickly jump into the same game or experience with you.

Messenger is Facebook’s premier messaging app, and while it has WhatsApp and Instagram Direct, the powerful messaging service is where Facebook seems to firmly plant its flag.

Instagram Direct, for example, is now being replaced by Messenger, while features like Messenger Rooms are being added to WhatsApp. Love it or hate it, Messenger will be your communication tool to buy a Facebook product.

What is Oculus Quest?

Oculus Quest is the first all-in-one gaming system for virtual reality. Play virtually anywhere with just a VR headset and controllers.

It sets up seamlessly, whether you’re at home or elsewhere. Oculus Quest adapts to your environment, so you can play, standing or sitting, in large or small spaces.

It reproduces your movements in virtual reality, no matter where you look, and allows you to track it throughout the room without external sensors. Look around you, take cover, and turn the tide of battle from anywhere in your play area.



