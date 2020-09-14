Facebook, Messenger App Watch Together Feature

Facebook, one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, brings another new feature to the instant messaging application Messenger. With this new feature called Watch Together, a piece of content can be watched jointly and simultaneously during video conversations.

Facebook Messenger, one of the most used instant messaging applications in the world, continues to develop and add new features to its structure. The subject of this news is one of the new features that come into practice.

The instant messaging application, which has more than 1 billion downloads in the Google Play Store alone, brings another new function to the video chat feature: Watch Together. This new function, which comes to the video chat feature, allows you to watch TV series or content during the chat.

Watch Together feature coming to Facebook Messenger

The new feature that comes to Messenger is similar to the Watch Party feature on Facebook. However, the Watch Together feature is more inclusive than the Watch Party feature. According to the news in Engadget, in Watch Together, you can watch things and see their reactions simultaneously with your friends during the video conversation.

So how is this tracking function used? During the video call, any of the participants can select any of the content on Facebook Watch and play it to everyone in the chat. Videos on YouTube or any other platform are not supported in this feature.

There is another option for watching videos in the Watch Together feature: videos uploaded by users themselves. In other words, you will be able to watch the videos you uploaded on Facebook Messenger with your friends. Watch Together feature will begin rolling out to the Facebook Messenger app in the coming weeks. So how did you find this feature? Do you think it would be functional and useful? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



