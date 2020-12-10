Facebook, Messenger and Instagram down

Do you use Facebook Messenger as a messaging app and is it giving you problems? Now open Instagram, does the same thing happen to you? Do you have good service? Since 10 in the morning today, both Messenger and Instagram and even Facebook itself are experiencing problems with their services: from platform crashes to failures when logging in or sending messages and photos.

Messenger and Instagram problems

In the case of Messenger, user error reports and complaints have started to grow as of 11:30 this morning, and they continue to rise right now. According to the fault map of the Down Detector website, the drop is being global, highly focused mainly in the north, east and southeast of Europe, in Manila, Japan and the eastern and western parts of Australia.

In Spain too, but much milder, being the most pronounced failure in neighboring Portugal.

On Instagram the same trend: complaints have been triggered a couple of hours ago, and the bugs are located in various areas of the world, with more incidence in Spain than the fall of Messenger. And the social network Facebook is the one that is failing the least, but it is also experiencing problems throughout Europe, although practically none in Spain.



