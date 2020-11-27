Facebook may launch cryptocurrency Libra in January 2021

After facing mistrust globally and soaking for months, the cryptocurrency Libra may be launched in January 2021. According to sources in the financial newspaper Finacial Times, Facebook and its partners plan to launch the digital currency early next year, but in a different way than initially planned.

The information obtained by the publication indicates that the project will not be launched as a global currency with its own blockchain. After suffering pressure from financial authorities, the Libra Association, responsible for the project, adapted the cryptocurrency to a new format, in order to facilitate the launch.

According to the information, the Pound will be launched in January 2021 as a stablecoin (stable currency), which will have its value balanced by the dollar. Then, during the coming months of the year, the consortium will launch other versions of the token, which will individually follow the value of the Euro and other currencies.

With this launch, the Libra Association should be able to put its digital currency to work in apps like Facebook and WhatsApp, but without causing so many problems for the market. The initial version of the currency worried governments because of its global operation and linked to Mark Zuckerberg’s company, which could “disturb financial stability”, according to Reuters.



