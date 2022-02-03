Facebook Loses Daily Users For The First Time, Is Meta Worried?

Facebook: Controversies over the merger at the level of databases of its services; controversy for wanting to launch things like an Instagram for children under 13; threats to leave Europe: scandals that have placed them in the sights of the FBI and the US Congress; serious drops in its services… In recent years, Meta, formerly Facebook, has had to deal with a lot, including a drop in the interest of its own users, as well as calls to stop using the social network Facebook.

Is this what has caused his first fall in years?

Facebook loses daily users

At first glance, the change may seem minuscule. Meta recorded 1.929 million daily users in the fourth quarter of 2021, down from 1.93 billion in the previous quarter. Yes, exactly, we are talking about more or less 1 million users, which by comparison is an anecdotal figure. But in the context of everything that has happened to the online giant in recent years, there is no doubt that this quarter Meta is facing a crisis that it has not faced before: people leave the platform because they spend their leisure time on other.

Encompassing several of the largest social networks that exist such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Meta yesterday published its results report that records something truly historic, such as the fact that it is the first drop in daily users recorded by Meta (Facebook). It should be noted that its monthly active users (MAU) were 2.91 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 4% year-on-year. And Meta still made almost $40 billion in profit in 2021, mostly from advertising.

Forward with the Metaverse and Reels

The slowdown in user growth came in the same period that the company, formerly known as Facebook, announced a rebranding and other moves to kick-start its ambitious Metaverse project. Facebook as a social network is still one of the most used, generating tens of billions in profits. But even so, it is the first time that it registers losses.

Despite the first drop, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: “I’m proud of the work our teams did. We shipped products, our community continued to grow, and companies of all sizes turned to us to help them reach people. And with fast-growing apps like TikTok, Zuckerberg said Meta wants to focus on Reels for the long haul, making sure “our apps are the best services out there for young adults. We are in the midst of transitioning our own services to short-form video like Reels.”