Facebook logs out iPhone users! Here are the details

Social media giant Facebook has logged out of almost all iPhone users’ accounts as of Friday night. Users logged out without any basis, started a strange topic on Twitter.

Anyone who accesses Facebook via iPhone needs to log in again

Facebook is inexplicably logging out of iPhone users. iPhone owners are trying to understand why the social media network has closed their accounts as a result of the trend topic they started on Twitter.

It seems that anyone accessing the social media app via iOS has to log in again, and many people using two-factor authentication have had trouble reconnecting.

According to the posts about the incident, many people who had enabled two-factor authentication were eventually able to sign in again. However, sending SMS codes was very slow and some had to upload pictures of their IDs to regain access.

A Facebook spokesperson about the problem made the following statement to Engadget; “We are aware that some people are having problems accessing Facebook right now. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. We are investigating reports of users having to log back in to access their Facebook account. We believe this is due to a configuration change and we strive to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. ”