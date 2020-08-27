Facebook launches update for Messenger Rooms

With the social isolation caused by the pandemic, online calling services have seen their use skyrocket, mainly due to the beginning of the practice of the Home Office. Given this, Facebook saw an opportunity to launch its own service, having announced Messenger Rooms in May. According to the company, the differential of its launch was the focus on social interactions, in addition to integration with WhatsApp and other social networks of the company.

The competition did not stop, however, and managed to win over the public, with Google Meet breaking record downloads in the Play Store, and Zoom announcing the opening of an office in Brazil, for example. In order to combat the advances of rivals, Messenger Rooms has just received an update with several new features, with emphasis on personalization and the possibility to create and find rooms.

Now, the platform starts to show the rooms to which the user was invited at the top of the chat tab, facilitating access to them. In addition, a button for creating rooms has been incorporated, making it possible to choose an activity for which the new conversation will be dedicated, between customized, standard or suggested, such as a meeting or an audience.

There is also the new room management, allowing users to edit, join or invite more people, through the Share Room button. Finally, the update also provided the possibility to personalize the background of the conversations with own photos. The news should reach all users over the next few days.



