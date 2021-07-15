Facebook Launches Emojis With Sound on Messenger That Resemble MSN

Facebook launched this Thursday (15) the new sound feature in emojis used in Messenger. According to Mark Zuckerberg’s company, more than 2.4 billion messages with emojis are sent every day on the platform. Now users will also be able to use the Soundmojis function to send small animations during an in-app conversation.

In addition to the classic yellow emojis, other animations will gain sounds, including gifs from movies and series, such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Bridgerton. To access the feature, just start a conversation in Messenger, click on the smiley face and then on the speaker icon. Facebook claims that the Soundmoji library will be regularly updated with new sound effects.

The function was launched two days before World Emoji Day, celebrated on July 17th, next Saturday.

MSN, are you?

To some, the feature may seem like a 100% new update. However, the late MSN was already famous for animations with sounds. Remember some: