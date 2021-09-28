Facebook Launches $50 Billion Fund To Build Metaverse

Facebook announced this Monday (27) a fund of US$ 50 million that will be applied in the construction of the so-called “metaverse” of the company. The amount will be dedicated to research and partnership programs that “ensure that the product is developed responsibly”.

According to an official post on the company’s blog, the focus will be on interoperability between services, user privacy and inclusion so as not to leave much of the community out.

Therefore, mixed reality initiatives will be included with the investment, as well as creators, university students and startups from different origins and regions.

What is the Metaverse?

This was also an opportunity for Facebook itself to conceptualize what it calls the metaverse — something that goes far beyond the already announced conference rooms using Virtual Reality.

According to the brand, it is “a group of virtual spaces where you can explore with others who are not in the same physical area as you”. It is not a unique product and is not restricted to Facebook itself, but many of the initiatives are only expected to be launched in the next ten or fifteen years, according to the publication.

The vice president of Facebook, Nick Clegg, told The Verge website that the initiative is also an important step to make the metaverse regularized in the face of future questions from government agencies.