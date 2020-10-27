Facebook launched cloud game service

While Facebook also joined the competition in the cloud game market; It does this in a different way from companies like Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia. While PC games are the focus of other services, Facebook prefers to focus on mobile games.

Facebook’s new service includes instantly playable games. Players can choose a game from the list, tap on its name and start playing. There is no need for an extra controller or loading process.

Another difference of Facebook’s cloud game service is that the service starts with free games. Although it is possible to add paid games to the service in the future, for now, players will not get a single penny out of their pocket.

However, it should be noted that some of the games offered by Facebook have in-game purchases. If the developer uses the Facebook Login for Gaming system, players’ purchases or purchases can be synchronized with the local version on their phones.

Cross-platform support is also among what Facebook offers. So you can fight against a friend who installs the game on your phone while playing the game on Facebook’s cloud game service.

Facebook is aiming for its cloud game service to change the way games are advertised. The developers will be able to prepare a short demo version of the game for Facebook’s service that can be played instantly. It is worth noting that this is possible as there will be no loading or control devices required. Facebook has already agreed with developers such as 2K, FunPlus, Gameloft, Glu Mobile, Gram Games, Rovio and Wildlife Studios for playable ads.

The categories on Facebook’s game service will be a bit limited at first. However, in parallel with the development of technology over time, more action and adventure games will be added to the service. Asphalt 9: Legends stands out among the games already available on the service.

Facebook is first bringing its cloud game service to gamers on Android and the web. For iOS, it will be necessary to wait a while longer.



