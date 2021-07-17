Facebook Is Cornered By Joe Biden’s Statement

Facebook, which does not fall off the agenda, is in trouble again. Facebook is under review about its Covid-19 vaccine.

Joe Biden said Facebook and other social media platforms are “killing people” by allowing false information about COVID-19 to spread on their platforms. Facebook is facing increasing pressure from what one Surgeon General called an ‘immediate threat’.

Facebook under scrutiny for Covid-19 vaccine

Statements by US President Joe Biden, a day after a surgeon general issued unusual health advice about the dangers of vaccine misinformation, revealed that Facebook and other platforms must do more to address misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. But Facebook has come under special scrutiny for its bad history of opposing vaccine lies.

Reporter: "What's your message to platforms like Facebook?" President Biden: "They're killing people." pic.twitter.com/jrAvQpG7i0 — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2021

A widely cited report from the Digital Anti-Hate Center found that most of the vaccine misinformation spreading online could only be linked to 12 people. Much of this is thought to be because the company has remained active on Facebook despite attempts to crack down on false vaccine information in recent months.

A Facebook spokesperson responded to these allegations with the following statement: “We will not be distracted by accusations that are not supported by the facts. The fact is that more than 2 billion people viewed reliable information about Covid-19 and the vaccine. More than 3.3 million Americans have used our vaccine finder to find where and how to get vaccines. The facts show that Facebook is helping the situation.”

After this reply of the Facebook spokesperson, there has been no counter statement from the authorities yet, and it is not yet known how the accusations will harm Facebook.