Facebook is considered less reliable social network

According to a study called the “US Digital Trust Survey”, conducted by research firm Insider Intelligence, Facebook is the least trusted social network in the United States.

Insider Intelligence surveyed 1,865 adult Americans via the Internet, aged 18 to 74, between May 28 and June 3 this year. The company consulted the participants, asking them about the trust they place in digital media, considering the social networks Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

For this, five categories of trust were used: legitimacy, security, experience, relevance of advertisements and community.

Even TikTok is more reliable

As we can see in the image below (the grayest parts, which add up to 14% + 9% + 9%), less than a third of Americans (32%) consider Facebook a reliable platform in the task of storing their data and protecting their privacy .

Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has managed to lag behind even TikTok, despite all the negative propaganda from the Trump administration towards Chinese companies.

Remember that the survey was carried out before the Chinese app became the target of Trump’s trade sanctions.

The survey was made two years after the scandal of personal data misuse of Facebook users by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which would have influenced the 2016 presidential election in the U.S. The survey results show that Americans have not yet overcome the setback.



