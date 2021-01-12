Facebook improves personal data management in update

On Tuesday (12), Facebook started releasing an update that should make managing personal data on its platform easier and more intuitive. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network added a new tool called “Access your Information”, which brings together and organizes the various tabs on privacy and data consumption from the previous version. The move prioritizes transparency and information control in response to new requirements proposed by the Apple app store.

It is now possible to analyze the user’s personal data in eight categories: “Your Facebook Activity”; “Personal information”; “Friends and Followers”; “Registered Information”; “Security and Login Information”; “Apps and Sites Outside Facebook” and “Ads and Preferences Information”. In each section, it will be possible to find specific subcategories for each type of information in addition to the possibility of their removal, according to personal preference.

Facebook’s move is a response to the new requirements of the App Store, which now calls for a detailed listing of data collected from users in apps like Zuckerberg’s social network. Soon, Apple is also expected to require apps in the category to obtain direct permission from users before collecting their data, as TechCrunch points out.

The novelty is already being released for Android and iOS devices, coming soon to other platforms.