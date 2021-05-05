Facebook | How to activate dark mode in the iOS

Facebook: The Dark Mode or Dark Mode is a very useful function designed for the well-being of the user. When activated, the interface of the network, app or platform that we are using becomes dark and the brightness level is considerably reduced, something beneficial for the human eye especially in low light conditions.

Our eyes rest while we can continue using the mobile.

Activate Dark mode in Facebook app

Already implemented in WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, we also have it on Facebook. And once activated, it applies a range of dark gray tones to the app’s interface to reduce glare and make it more pleasant with less brightness. If you want to activate it, it is done this easy:

On Android

Open the Facebook app

Look for the Settings icon in the top right – the three horizontal stripes

Enter and go looking through the different options until you find ‘Settings and Privacy’

The third option should be Dark Mode, go in and activate it

The app also allows you to choose the option ‘Use system settings’, which adjusts the appearance “depending on the device’s system settings”, in case you are scheduled to enter dark mode at a certain time and exit of him in the morning.

On iOS

Open the Facebook app

Look for the Settings icon at the bottom right – the three horizontal stripes

Enter and go looking through the different options until you find ‘Settings and Privacy’

The third option should be Dark Mode, go in and activate it

The app also allows you to choose the option ‘Use system settings’, which adjusts the appearance “depending on the device’s system settings”, in case you are scheduled to enter dark mode at a certain time and exit of him in the morning.