Facebook has added another application

Social media giant Facebook took action to manage its services to businesses from its own platform. In this direction, the company shared with the public that it has agreed to purchase with Kustomer, a customer relationship management start-up.

Kustomer is now on Facebook

Facebook announced that it has purchased Kustomer in order to enable businesses in the applications it contains to solve their problems more easily. The application, which detects the problems of the customers and automatically responds or transfers them to an authorized person, aims to solve the problems in the most accurate way by presenting them with an advanced response system, as well as saving time.

Details regarding the terms of the agreement were not shared. However, TechCrunch reports that the firm is likely to have joined Facebook ranks for a price close to $ 1 billion.

A blog was published on the site of the social media giant on the subject. “The number of people using Facebook to communicate with businesses has reached 175 million. Many of them are trying to communicate with applications such as Whatsapp and Instagram. But from now on, Kustomer will step in to help businesses manage their communications with their customers ”.

Co-founded by Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel in 2015, the firm has generated revenue of approximately $ 174 million since then. The money allegedly paid by Facebook for Kustomer, which is currently priced at over 700 million, is not at all exaggerated. The company previously incorporated gif catalog company Giphy and cloud video game company PlayGiga in order to increase the variety in the application.

On the other hand, the company owns 4 of the 5 most downloaded applications. Let us state that these applications are Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook.



