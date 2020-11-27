Facebook fined in South Korea for sharing user data

A South Korean regulator fined Facebook 6.7 billion won (or R $ 32.2 million in direct currency conversion) for sharing information from users of the social network with other companies without the authorization of those registered.

The complaint was filed by the Commission for the Protection of Personal Information (PIPC) and claims that Facebook breached the privacy of up to 3.3 million users of the platform in the country, which represents about 16% of the total access base in Korea southern.

The information sent includes name, address, date of birth, work experiences, hometown and relationship status. They were collected when users registered for certain services using the account at login, as in tests or websites, for example. The sharing with third parties took place between May 2012 and June 2018 involving up to 10,000 companies and, in some cases, even personal information from friends of the contacts was shared with these other companies.

More around

For other companies and services, the data can be used for targeted ads or even election polls – such as the case of Cambridge Analytica, which was reported in 2018 and which also brought fines to Facebook around the world.

This is the first of probably several PIPC measures regarding data sharing in South Korea, as the commission was made official in August of this year. In 2019, the platform suffered the biggest financial penalty in its history so far, with a $ 6 billion fine in the U.S.

Facebook’s response

In response to the Reuters news agency, a Facebook spokeswoman in South Korea said the company is cooperating as far as possible with the investigation process and regrets that the commission has used the means of criminal investigations in the process. The company is yet to analyze the verdict.



