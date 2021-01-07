Facebook drove Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’

Facebook “banned” US President Donald Trump’s accounts indefinitely. In a note published on Thursday (7), CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the politician will not be able to use Facebook and Instagram profiles until the end of his term.

The decision comes after Trump used social media to incite violent demonstrations at the Capitol, headquarters of the U.S. Congress, last Wednesday (6). The company initially suspended the president’s accounts for just 24 hours.

“The shocking events in the past 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use the remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and legal transition from power to elected successor Joe Biden,” said Zuckerberg.

According to the note, Trump used social media to conduct violent acts on Capitol Hill, rather than condemning the actions of his supporters. Thus, the company decided to take the drastic decision to block the politician on its platforms.

“We are extending the blocking that we put on your Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is completed,” the statement concludes.

Unprecedented decision

The decision to block Trump’s accounts shows a change in Mark Zuckerberg’s stance. Previously, the CEO never directly intervened in the president’s controversial publications and said he was not the “arbiter of truth” on the social network.

However, Zuckerberg’s relaxed stance on the politician and his supporters has generated several “discomforts” within Facebook. Employees have long demanded stricter attitudes in addition to just deleting or notifying Trump’s posts.

At the same time, experts believe the decision to block is linked to the change in the White House itself. Therefore, Zuckerberg would be trying to create a good image for the Democrats who now occupy Congress and the country’s presidency.