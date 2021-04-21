Facebook Downplays Data Breach

Facebook strategy to deal with leaked account information of 533 million users has emerged. An internal Facebook email accidentally sent to Belgium-based Data News revealed the firm’s strategy to deal with leaked account information and data breach from 533 million users. It was stated that the company expected more events of this kind and normalized it.

Facebook will make limited disclosure for the data breach

Facebook strategy to deal with leaked account information of 533 million users has emerged. The firm plans to view the situation as an industry problem, according to an inadvertent email to Belgium-based Data News. In addition, expressing that the media’s interest in the subject will decrease after a while, Facebook plans to make a limited statement on the subject. There is a 30 percent decrease in the news reflected in the press from top level organizations on the subject.

Confirming that the mail was genuine, Facebook told the BBC, “We understand people’s concerns. That’s why we continue to strengthen our systems to make it more difficult to get information from Facebook without our permission and to chase down the people behind the leaks, ”he explained. On the other hand, it is stated that LinkedIn and Clubhouse have experienced similar problems for a while.

Data from 533 million users in 106 countries posted on a hacking forum earlier this month. Facebook argued that the data was derived from public information on the site, stating that it was from a leak reported in 2019. However, the firm is facing an investigation by the Irish data commissioner into whether it violates the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) rules.