Facebook deletes 2.2 million political ads in the U.S.

In a campaign to protect the United States’ electoral process, Facebook said it had rejected 2.2 million ads sent for publicity on its social network. In an interview with Le Jorunal du Dimanche, Vice President Nick Clegg revealed that the advertisers intended to “obstruct the vote”.

Information related to the origins of malicious ads is shallow, and disclosing them would also have a significant impact on election campaigns. On Instagram and Facebook, 120 thousand publications were labeled with the intention of “obstructing voting”; while paid advertisements for the same purpose totaled 2.2 million, rejected during the validation process.

In the interview, the executive insisted on extolling the growth of the Facebook team. Currently, there are 35 thousand employees responsible for information security, along with 70 specialized media vehicles dedicated to checking facts in publications and paid advertisements.

Compared to 2016, Facebook’s efforts to contain false information and potentially dangerous publications have increased exponentially. At the time, the company confirmed that ads linked to Russian companies reached 126 million people in the United States, probably impacting the outcome of the elections that secured Donald Trump’s first term.

Furthermore, Nick Clegg complements and states that artificial intelligence is an even more active ally in this period, allowing “billions of false publications or accounts to be deleted before they are even reported by other users”.

Damage containment

Facebook activity is not limited to the electoral process. Last week, the company said it excluded ads that discouraged vaccine application, reiterating the “importance of disease prevention”.

Considering the role played by social networks during democratic processes, it is commendable that Facebook is actively acting against false information, but it is not the only one in that same campaign, since Twitter has also returned efforts to control the spread of false news.



