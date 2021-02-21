Facebook deleted the official account of the Myanmar army

The waters are not settled in Myanmar, which came to the fore with the military seizure of power on February 1, 2021. As anti-coup protests continue, tension between protesters and the military continues.

Finally, Facebook has imposed an access block to the official account of the Myanmar army, which posted about the actions in which some citizens were killed.

Facebook shuts down accounts that encourage aggression

Social media platform Facebook stated, “In line with our global policies, we blocked the Tatmadaw Accurate News Information Team page because it violated our community standards repeatedly,” said the social media platform Facebook. These rules strictly prohibit promoting violence and coordinating aggression on the platform. Former US President Donald Trump was permanently banned for similar reasons.

Reporting the issue, Reuters announced that it reached the officials of the Myanmar army and Tatmadaw Doğru News Team about the issue and the officials refused to make a statement. Will there be sanctions against Facebook in the country ruled by the oppressive regime? curiosity.

Before the elections to be held in November, Facebook announced that it had also closed many accounts run by the military members and propagating support to the putschists. These accounts were run by the military and published fake news about the president of the National Democratic Union Party.