Facebook decided to freeze political ads

Social media giant Facebook announced that political ads and campaigns will not be allowed in the 7 days before the US presidential elections scheduled for November 3, 2020. Speaking on the subject, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “This is not a job as usual.”

Facebook takes action for political ads

In a post he posted, Zuckerberg explained that the company will not accept political ads since the week before the elections. Stating that he is concerned about the divisions in the country that could potentially lead to civil unrest, the CEO stated that Facebook will also ban the posts of candidates who will try to declare their victory before the votes are counted.

On the other hand, these steps can create precedent ideas for the firm’s perspective on future elections. Because Facebok removed the videos of President Donald Trump telling voters to illegally vote twice in the state of North Carolina. And he also mentioned that the videos in question violated his policies by causing voter fraud.



